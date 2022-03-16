Kenya Kwanza leaders vow to free the economy from state capture

A section of leaders allied to Kenya Kwanza have vowed to free the economy from State Capture.

They said a few individuals have taken control of key Government institutions to protect their commercial and political interests at the expense of ordinary citizens.

They were speaking Wednesday in Starehe Constituency in the company of Deputy President William Ruto.

They were ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, MPs Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Charles Njagua (Starehe), Kindiki Kithure (Tharaka Nithi), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu), Simon Mbugua (EALA), Millicent Omanga (nominated), former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru and former LSK President Nelson Havi.

The Hustler is the SI unit of hard work and chasing opportunities. We will support small business owners to ensure they can maximize their opportunities, create jobs and move them and their families up the wealth ladder. pic.twitter.com/WWkEK2jrvH — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) March 16, 2022

Prof Kindiki said there was need to establish a Government that respects the laws governing the country.

He said: “The Kenya Kwanza administration will set free our Judiciary, Police Service, Kenya Revenue Authority and other independent institutions of Government captured by the State to ensure we have a country where everyone is respected and governed by the rule of law.”

Prof Kithure said the Kenya Kwanza administration will implement an all inclusive economic program that will level the playing field for all citizens

Mr Nyoro said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will dismantle cabals in various sectors of the economy to give every Kenyan a fair chance to do business in the country.

He said: “Our country has been hijacked by a few individuals who operate in all sectors of the economy. We will deal with this situation so that every can Kenyan can have the opportunity to do business.”

Mr Gachagua the UDA administration will go out of its way to ensure small business owners enjoy the same benefits as the wealthy.

Mr Ichung’wah pointed out that the ban on scrap metal business saying it was guided by vested interests of a few individuals.

With small scale traders at Figtree in Ngara, Starehe Constituency accompanied by MPs Charles Njagua (Starehe), @SakajaJohnson (Nairobi), @BishopWanjiru (former Starehe MP), Simon Mbugua (EALA), @MillicentOmanga (nominated), @HonGachagua (Mathira), … pic.twitter.com/MFY7VfjgKw — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) March 16, 2022

On his part, the Deputy President said the country can no longer be held hostage by a few individuals who rip all the fruits.

He said: “Kenyan belongs to all of us, it does not belong to a few individuals.”

Dr Ruto called on Kenyans not to allow a few individuals to determine the destiny of the country.

He said there was a group of individuals pushing the candidature of opposition leader Raila Odinga for personal gains.

He said: “We have an opportunity to change our country, however, there are a few people sitting in fancy hotels and government offices who want to impose Mr Odinga on us.”

Dr Ruto urged Kenyans to elect leaders who understand the needs and struggles of ordinary citizens.

The Deputy President said his competitors in the opposition were out of touch with reality on the ground.

He said: “Let us not make the mistake of electing a leader who cannot relate with those suffering from hunger, joblessness or living in poverty.”

The Deputy President faulted government officials responsible for the harassment of boda boda operators saying they were destroying the livelihoods of many.

He said: “Let us not criminalize a legal business and label everyone engaged in that business as a criminal.”

Mr Mudavadi said the Kenya Kwanza government will ensure there is equitable distribution of resources and development programmes in the country.

He said they will focus on projects and programmes that will benefit a majority of the people.

He said: “We cannot borrow funds to do projects that only benefit a few individuals.”