Kenya Kwanza pitches camp in Western to mobilize support for DP Ruto

Western Leaders affiliated to Kenya Kwanza Alliance pitched camp in the region to mobilize support for Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the August elections.

Led by ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya boss Moses Wetang’ula the leaders held a series of rallies as they embarked on a 4 day offensive charm of the region.

Speaking in Lumakanda, Teso North, Khwisero, Shinyalu, Hamisi and Mt Elgon, Mudavadi said they will traverse the region and ensure they deliver over 90pc of the votes to DP Ruto.

“People are saying that the community cannot deliver even 70pc of the votes to Kenya Kwanza, I want to tell them that in 2007 and 2017 we delivered over 90pc to Raila. We are going to deliver over 90pc of the Mulembe vote to Kenya kwanza,” he affirmed.

He said they are working to ensure that Kenya Kwanza wins the election in round one to save the Country from more expenses in the event of a run off.

He said time is ripe for the Luhya people to vote for someone else saying they have been taken for a ride for too long even after supporting Raila on more than two occasions.

Mudavadi urged the community to trust them, saying together with Wetangula, they negotiated well for the community to ensure it’s represented in the next Government.

“Raila will not help the people of Western. He doesn’t have our community interests at heart. If he ascends to power we will suffer,” He said.

Wetangula said Kenya has come of age and the hustler narrative is unstoppable urging the luhya community not to left behind when the Government is being formed.

He said Raila should retire alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta and leave the Country to young and fresh leaders with the drive and energy to take it to the next level.