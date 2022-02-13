Kenya Kwanza Principals pledge to end perennial conflicts in Kerio Valley

Deputy President William Ruto, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula have pledged to end conflicts in Kerio Valley once elected into office.

The Kenya Kwanza leaders, who took their campaigns to Baringo County, said their Government will come up with a marshal plan to ensure peace prevails in the area which has witnessed loss of lives and property due to constant banditry attacks.

Kenya Kwanza brigade led by Deputy President William Ruto took the hustler movement campaigns to Baringo Senator Gideon Moi’s backyard to popularize the bottom up economic model and their political pact.

The leaders who attended a church service at AIC Kapropita held a series of rallies at Ilng’arua in Ilchamus, Marigat town before addressing thousands of supporters at Kabarnet Showground.

The Kenya Kwanza principals promised to end perennial deadly conflicts in Kerio Valley which has witnessed loss of lives and property as a result of cattle rustling.

Deputy President William Ruto told off a section of leaders accusing him of failing to deliver on his mandate as the Deputy President saying they have no moral authority to lecture him.

The Kenya Kwanza team threatened to abolish the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) saying it is a burden to already struggling parents.