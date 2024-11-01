Kenya Kwanza respects rule of law, Mudavadi says

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has said that the Kenya Kwanza administration respects the rule of law.

Speaking on Friday, PCS Mudavadi, who currently serves as the Cabinet Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Acting Interior CS noted that respecting the rule of law is an integral part to Kenya’s democracy.

“We stand proud as a nation to honour the Kenyans who embraced the 2010 Constitution and to demonstrate that our institutions function. Despite challenges, the legislature and judiciary have fulfilled their roles,” he added.

“Our institutions work. There may be challenges. The wheels may take a little longer to turn but at the end of the day the legislature has done its bit, the judiciary has done its bit everybody gets a chance to be heard if they are aggrieved and finally the Executive can move on. We are a country that respects the rule of law,” said PCS Musalia Mudavadi.

Mudavadi’s remarks come after the High Court discharged conservatory orders blocking Kithure Kindiki as Deputy President replacing Rigathi Gachagua who was impeached by both Houses.

In his speech during Kindiki Kithure’s swearing-in, PCS Mudavadi praised the new Deputy President as humble as he undertakes the role of steering the nation and fulfilling Kenya Kwanza’s promises to the people of Kenya.

He added; “In Prof Kindiki, we see a lot of virtue. Perhaps the one I may want to single out is the virtue of humility and simplicity. This is a very important virtue. If you disregard humility it can be very expensive.”