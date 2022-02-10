Kenya Kwanza takes the bottom-up campaigns to Nyamira

Deputy President William Ruto has pledged to set aside 50 billion shillings to finance Small, Micro and Medium enterprises if he ascends to power. Ruto who led the Kenya Kwanza Alliance on a tour of Nyamira County said the kitty is in line with the bottom-up economic model which seeks to empower small scale traders. The Deputy President was accompanied by Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula who defended their move to forge an alliance with the United Democratic Movement.

