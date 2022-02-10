Kenya Kwanza takes the bottom-up campaigns to Nyamira

Deputy President William Ruto has pledged to set aside 50 billion shillings to finance Small, Micro and Medium enterprises if he ascends to power. Ruto who led the Kenya Kwanza Alliance on a tour of Nyamira County said the kitty is in line with the bottom-up economic model which seeks to empower small scale traders. The Deputy President was accompanied by Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula who defended their move to forge an alliance with the United Democratic Movement.

  

Latest posts

Speaker Muturi concurs with IEBC on MCAs resignation

KBC Videos

Four people killed after vehicle runs over IED in Garissa

KBC Videos

Women leaders allied to Raila Odinga launch Azimio Women Movement

KBC Videos

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More