Kenya Kwanza leaders urge IEBC to conduct free and fair elections

Kenya kwanza Alliance leaders have challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct free and fair elections.

Led by Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula the leaders asked IEBC to conduct the elections within the confines of law.

The leaders spoke during a vote hunting mission in Kakamega County on Friday where they challenged IEBC to play their role effectively come August 9th.

Fork Kenya leaders Moses Wetangula asked the government to allocate adequate resources to the electoral body in order to facilitate a credible poll.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has allayed fears of rigging in the August 9 poll.

Speaking in Nakuru after signing a Memorandum of Understanding on accurate and objective coverage of elections, with the Kenya Union of Journalists and the Kenya Editors Guild, representing the Kenya Media Sector Group, the commissions Chairperson assured Kenyans and the international community that they are ready for polls.