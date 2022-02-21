Kenya Kwanza using country’s debt crisis to play populist politics, says Ole Kina

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has hit out at the Kenya Kwanza Alliance over claims that the National Treasury is set to approve a new debt ceiling.

Speaking during Azimio la Umoja rally in Lungalunga, Kwale County, Ole Kina said the Alliance is does not offer any solid solutions to the country’s major challenges and is only focused on causing division among Kenyans by use of unsubstantiated claims.

“Kenya Kwanza Alliance is now promising to increase funds allocated to Counties. These are the same ideas that were contained in the BBI but they opposed them. They can not purport to use the same ideas they rejected to solve our problems,” he said

At the same time, Ole Kina urged Kwale residents to rally behind ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s Presidential bid saying he is best suited to bring the much needed change in the country.

The Senator was responding to a press briefing held on Monday by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Principals where the Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, cautioned the Treasury against committing the country to any more debts.

Mudavadi called upon the National Assembly and the Senate to reject requests by CS Ukur Yattani to adjust the debt ceiling from the current Ksh3Trillion to 55pc of the country’s Gross Domestic product(GDP).

“We are aware that the National Treasury CS has prepared for submission to parliament a new debt ceiling of approximately Ksh12 Trillion,” he stated

Mudavadi was accompanied by the Deputy President William Ruto and Ford-Kenya’s Moses Wetangula. The leaders blamed the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga in march 2018 for the spiraling public debt and high cost of living.