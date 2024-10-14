Kenya Lacrosse decry lack of support from the Sports Ministry

Kenya Lacrosse players are appealing to the ministry of sports to come forward and support them financially.

Speaking during a meeting held in Nairobi, the players and the coaching staff said the association has been struggling financially urging the ministry of sports to come forward and support them so that they they dont miss on international assignments.

‘’We have had challenges ranging from lack of equipment to unavailability of training surface,players have been financing themselves to get to training which is strenuous’’

‘’We have Under 21 trials coming and they could play next year as well,we are urging the government to come to our aid’’

‘’Our hopes of participating in the Olympic Games is in balance because we are missing out on qualifying tournaments wehere we are supposed to get points counting towards the Olympic Games’’

This comes after the team missed a slot to represent Kenya at the World lacrosse sports championship which were held last month in Canada.

Meanwhile, The Kenya Lacrosse Under 21 National trials are set to be held later this year in Nairobi to pick a team that will represent Kenya in next year’s Africa Lacrosse championships.