Kenyan ladies ready for AfroBasket 2021 showpiece

by Maxwell Wasike

Kenya’s Women’s Basketball Team safely arrived in Kigali,Rwanda for the upcoming FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2021 Zone 5 Qualifiers set to take place from July 12-17 at the Kigali Arena in the Rwandan capital. 

Five nations including the hosts Rwanda, Egypt, Kenya, debutants South Sudan and Uganda will participate in the regional biennial competition.

The winner of this tournament will qualify for the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2021 set for September 17-26 at the Multipurpose Sports Complex in Yaounde, Cameroon. 

Kenya ladies team during training session/Picture Courtesy

The FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2021 will be the 27th edition of event. 

The inaugural FIBA Women’s AfroBasket was held in Guinea in 1966 and Egypt finished top of the podium after beating the host nation in the Final while Senegal have captured the crowns in 12 of the 26 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket.

They are followed by Nigeria with four titles as they clinched the last one during the 26th edition of 2019. Zaire (DR Congo) have three titles in their cabinet while Angola and Egypt are two-time champions.

  

