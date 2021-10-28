Kenya lauded over role in explosive nuclear tests ban

The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) has lauded Kenya’s position on the nonproliferation of nuclear weapons and the pursuit of nuclear disarmament.

The visiting CTBTO Executive Secretary Dr. Robert Floyd noted that the East African country is playing an invaluable role in keeping the world safe from nuclear tests by hosting two International Monitoring Systems (IMS) stations, one using infrasound technology (IS32) at Karura forest and the other using seismic technology (PS24) at Kilimambogo.

Dr. Floyed said Kenya has specifically contributed to a better world by relaying timely data to the International Data Center (IDC) and thanked the technical Team led by Prof, Norbert Opiyo for the excellent work.

He said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Maghoha who was represented by the Principal Secretary, State Department of University Education and Research (SDUER), Amb. Simon Nabukwesi.

The PS thanked the Executive Secretary for choosing to visit Kenya as his first since appointment to office and the decision by his organization to upgrade the monitoring centers’ equipment.

He assured the Executive Secretary of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration’s commitment towards the implementation of the treaty. He said out of the 53 African states, only 7 have not ratified the CTBTO, all of which Kenya has some diplomatic relations.

“Kenya is well placed in the region to take a lead in assisting the states to legislate and later ratify the treaty.” Amb. Nabukwesi said

The Team agreed that Kenya will come up with a regional training program to assist in the capacity building of more experts in the region and help create more awareness on CTBTO.

The National Commission for Science, Technology and Innovation chairperson Prof. Walter Oyawa acknowledged the commitment by the Executive Secretary and the PS, alongside the Station Operators led by Prof. Norbert Opiyo to the implementation of the treaty. He pledged to continue coordinating future activities including the proposal on hosting the regional training and capacity development, bringing on board government agencies and more stakeholders to help create awareness on CTBTO.

The Executive Secretary was accompanied by, Elyes Lakhal, external relations officer, Mohamed Hassan Darya, Special Assistant to the Executive Secretary, and Gerhard Graham Programs and projects coordinator.

NACOSTI was represented by the national focal point officer and Director General Prof. Walter Oyawa, Acting Director Technical Services, Dr. David Njubi, Dr. Mary Onsarigo, and Mr. Situma Stephen. Also present in the meeting were Prof. Norbert Opiyo (station Manager) and Dr. Josephat Mulwa UoN (Data Center Manager)

Earlier, the Executive Secretary visited the two International Monitoring Systems (IMS) centers at Karura forest and Kilimambogo and met with the staff. He thanked them for the excellent job they were doing to maintain the 5-star rating that Kenya has on data management and reporting.