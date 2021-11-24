Kenya lauds Iraq for holding successful parliamentary elections

Written ByHunja Macharia
The Permanent Mission of Kenya to the UN has applauded the people and the government of Iraq for successfully holding parliamentary elections.

The Mission says the exercise reaffirms strong commitment to the fundamental democratic principle that vests the authority of Government in the will of the people.

Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Martin Kimani urged the newly elected leaders to be aware of the critical importance of ensuring that the laws they pass, that shape the state, should embrace all Iraqis regardless of ethnicity, religion or origin.

“Laws should create an administrative apparatus that is inclusive, including in the issuing of national identity cards particularly as they relate to the Yazidi minority and its female population, including its survivors of ISIL genocide atrocities,” He said.

Kimani further condemned the continued attacks by ISIL and called for coordinated regional and international support in a manner that promotes the security and stability of Iraq through cooperative bilateral and multilateral approaches.

  

