Kenya launches clinical guidelines to tackle mental health challenges

Kenya has launched its first-ever ever national clinical guidelines for the management of common mental disorders in a bid to address the escalating burden of mental health issues in the country.

The guidelines, alongside an online mental health training program adapted from the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Mental Health Gap Action Programme (mhGAP), aim to close the treatment gap and improve mental health literacy among primary healthcare workers.

Speaking during the launch, Health Director General Dr Patrick Amoth underscored the urgency of tackling mental health challenges, noting that low mental health literacy among primary health care workers and poor routine diagnosis has exacerbated the situation.

The guidelines will offer a comprehensive approach to improving mental health care, focusing on the identification and treatment of common mental disorders at the primary healthcare level.

In addition, the guidelines will provide diagnostic tools, psychosocial and pharmacological treatment options, and special considerations for vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, the elderly, and those with co-occurring physical conditions.

“These guidelines have been designed to enable use by various categories of healthcare workers without specialized psychiatric training,” said Dr Amoth.

The Ministry of Health estimates that 75% of mental health cases remain untreated, leaving millions of Kenyans vulnerable.

“In Kenya, evidence shows a staggering 42% of individuals seeking care in Primary health facilities have symptoms of severe depression with an estimated national prevalence of common mental disorders such as depression and anxiety at about 10.3%,” stated Dr Amoth.

“At County level, a study done in Nandi County found close to half of the population was living with at least one mental disorder in their lifetime with rates highest for depression and anxiety.”

The launch of the guidelines coincides with World Suicide Prevention Day.

This year’s theme is “Changing the Narrative on Suicide,” which calls for more open discussions to reduce stigma and prevent suicide deaths.