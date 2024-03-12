Kenya launches collaborative initiative to scale up community health workers program

Enhancing the capacity of community health workers is paramount for delivering high-quality services.

In line with this objective, the Ministry of Health’s State Department of Public Health and Professional Standards, supported by the Kenya Red Cross, is conducting a three-day microplanning workshop in Naivasha.

The workshop aims to assess the implementation status of the community health programme in Kenya, identify and map key local stakeholders in community health to foster collaboration and co-create a comprehensive country plan for scaling up the community health workers’ programme through the REACH initiative.

Dr. Joseph Lenai, Acting Director of Primary Health Care, inaugurated the 3-day workshop on March 11, 2024.

The REACH initiative, a collaborative effort across Africa, aims to address healthcare gaps by scaling up the number of community health workers to 2 million continent-wide.

Led by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the initiative will be implemented by Ministries of Health in all 55 AU member states in collaboration with their respective National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.