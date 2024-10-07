Kenya launches DigiKen to unlock potential of digital platforms, create jobs

DigiKen, a transformative initiative designed to empower Kenyans to fully participate in the digital economy, was officially launched on Monday.

This joint UN and EU programme leverages multi-stakeholder partnerships to foster a thriving digital ecosystem in Kenya and unlock the immense potential of digital platforms.

Speaking during the launch, MICDE Cabinet Secretary Dr. Margaret Ndung’u emphasized the importance of digital inclusion.

“In today’s world, access to digital platforms is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. From education and healthcare to economic opportunities and civic engagement, digital inclusion is central to how we live, work, and participate in society,” said Dr. Ndung’u.

DigiKen, led by UNESCO in collaboration with UNCDF, UN Women, UNEP, and supported by the Joint SDG Fund, aims to close the digital divide and accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for Kenya.

The initiative focuses on empowering marginalized communities, including women, girls, youth, and residents of arid and semi-arid regions as well as urban informal settlements, to participate fully in the digital economy.

DigiKen nurtures a new generation of digital entrepreneurs by supporting homegrown digital enterprises with the resources and expertise needed to succeed.

To bridge the digital divide, DigiKen is also equipping government officials with digital skills essential for leading inclusive and sustainable digital transformations while safeguarding human rights.

The programme empowers communities through digital literacy, entrepreneurship training, and the use of sustainable AI technologies facilitated by 15 Digital Innovation Hubs.

Through these efforts, DigiKen aims to create 4,500 direct jobs and 20,000 indirect jobs by 2027, impacting over two million Kenyan digital platform users.

Additionally, the programme will support 150 Kenyan Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in accessing financing for digital platform development and provide training to more than 20,000 government officials.

DigiKen’s initiatives span various sectors, from improving access to healthcare and education to promoting gender equality and environmental sustainability.

By leveraging digital platforms to address pressing social challenges, DigiKen envisions a Kenya where technology serves as a catalyst for progress, inclusion, and prosperity.