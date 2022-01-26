Kenya launches first ever live-streaming lessons for public schools

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has launched Kenya’s first-ever live-streaming lessons to mitigate the current teachers’ shortage.

The live-streamed lessons through which one teacher will teach multiple classes of various schools simultaneously will be delivered from two principal schools – Alliance Girls High School and Machakos Boys High School to 10 satellite schools in the selected sub-counties.

The technology targetting public schools was unveiled Wednesday at Alliance Girls High School Wednesday and aims to ensure prudent utilization of teachers in the face of existing shortages.

”Students from 110 sub-counties from 30 counties will access live-streaming lessons from teachers of top schools in a bid to ease staff shortage” said TSC secretary Nancy Macharia.

''Students from 110 sub-counties from 30 counties will access live-streaming lessons from teachers of top schools in bid to ease staff shortage'' Dr Nancy Macharia, CEO @TSC_KE at Alliance Girls pic.twitter.com/mIeN5E80Jh — TSC (@TSC_KE) January 26, 2022

The commission says the teaching model will ensure prudent utilisation of human resources against the backdrop of persistent teacher shortages.

The two-month pilot that will offer Sciences, Mathematics and English lessons will initially target Form 2 classes before it is upscaled to cover more classes in schools experiencing a shortage of teachers.

The satellite schools will be required to align their timetable with that of the principal schools.

Stakeholders in the education sector have welcomed the move saying it will mitigate the existing gaps.

”We have realised that because of the challenges of the 21 Century, we need to bridge the gap. I appreciate this endeavour” Misori Akello, KUPPET Secretary-General.

KESSHA Chairman, Kahi Indimuli says, ”Live streaming will be a gamechanger in the way teaching and learning are being done in this country.”

”We are getting into an era of teachers without borders. We want to appreciate the innovative thinking because it provides us with the chance to share knowledge and apparatus” he added.

KNUT Secretary General, Collins Oyuu said the technology will improve the performance of learners in targetted subjects and balanced syllabus coverage.