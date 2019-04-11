Kenya launches ‘Greening Kenya’ tree planting campaign

A Campaign christened “Greening Kenya” has been launched with Kenya Prisons Services, the National Youth Service in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme jointly involved to grow and nurture 50 million tree seedlings to be available for planting next month.

While launching the campaign during the roundtable talks in Nairobi, the UN environment said Kenya has to work extra hard to fast track the constitutional requirement of 10 percent national forest cover by 2022.

According to the UNEP, Kenya is among the least forested countries in Africa with only 7 percent tree cover. This means that there are only 67 trees available per person against the global average and requirement of 420 trees.

However the Government has initiated various strategies to achieve the required forest cover among them is the 2018 directive by the head of public service Joseph Kinyua that all parastatals to allocate 10% of their CSR budgets for tree seedlings.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta has made directives that all the colleges, universities, TVETS primary and secondary schools must allocate 10 percent of their land to tree planting,” Minister for environment Keriako Tobiko says.

While signing a Memorandum of understanding with ministries of environment, public service and the UNEP, interior cabinet secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i said the project will kick off with 10 million tree seedlings at Ruiru prison through utilization of the resources and opportunities available in the Government institutions.

The expected incomes include increased awareness of the Greening Kenya initiatives and the need to mobilize various stakeholders to achieving the 10% forest coverage in Kenya.

This in addition to agreement on a global framework for collaboration on land reclamation in the country as a contribution to the big four agenda as well as increased awareness of the UN Environment mandate and vision on a global land restoration.

The low forest cover in the country has been occasioned by massive deforestation in the main water towers among them Mau Forest.