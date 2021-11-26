Kenya launches guidelines on Household Air Pollution prevention

The Ministry of Health has Friday launched the first edition of a facilitators training manual on household air pollution.

The launch under the theme, “Household Air Pollution: A Silent Threat to Health and Environment. Let’s Act Together to Save Lives” provide a policy framework for Community Health Volunteers in the prevention and control of indoor air pollution.

Health Acting Director General Dr. Patrick Amoth in a speech read on his behalf by Dr. Salim Hussein, the head department of primary healthcare, attributed the cause of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases globally to air pollution.

“Exposure to Air Pollution is responsible for a staggering number of preventable illnesses and deaths worldwide making it the single greatest environmental health risk,” he said

The launch comes in the wake of a global health crisis occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change crisis with a majority of households forced to stay indoors owing to movement restrictions and lockdowns.

“Air pollution exacerbates severity of illness and deaths from COVID-19 and is the leading risk factor for deaths from pneumonia across all age groups.” Explained the director general.

“In Africa, Household Air pollution is among the leading contributors of burden of disease accounting to 18% of all deaths,” he added.

Acting Head Department of Public Health at the Ministry of Health Col. Susan Mutua said significant levels of air pollution are produced every day in over 12, 143, 913 households in Kenya according to 2019 census with children and women at the highest risk.

“99% of the people have been affected by pollution in one way or another, it could be in form of fuel, lighting or in form of smoking. Most of us have being in a household where there was smoke. We want from now on to protect our children and also our elders from this kind of pollution. The launch of this guide book is therefore welcome news,” she said

Despite the significant progress made on use of modern cooking methods over the past few decades, solid biomass still remains the primary cooking fuel used in the country.

Over 80 per cent of Kenyans still use solid fuels for cooking, a factor attributed to high cost of modern cooking methods such as the use of LPG gas and electricity.

Globally, about 3 billion of the world’s poorest population still rely on solid fuels like wood, animal dung, charcoal, crop wastes and coal burned in inefficient and highly polluting stoves for cooking and heating leading to 4 million premature deaths annually among children and adults from respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, and cancer.

The Ministry of Health is set to train community health volunteers on the use of the manual across all the 47 Counties.