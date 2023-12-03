Kenya launches inaugural climate change and health strategy at COP28

Kenya introduced its ground-breaking First Kenya Climate Change and Health Strategy, spanning from 2023 to 2027.

This happened Sunday during the dedicated Climate Change and Health event at COP28 in Dubai with the aim of aligning climate action with health objectives.

The pioneering strategy, according to the Ministry of Health, harmonizes climate change efforts with health goals, underscoring the urgency to address global health impacts, especially among vulnerable communities.

The session graced by the PS Public Health and Professional Standards Ms Mary Muthoni highlighted the strategy’s vital implementation, emphasizing cross-sector collaboration involving the environment, energy, water, and agriculture.

The event concluded with a call for global stakeholders to support transparent approaches, underlining the commitment to climate and health funding in alignment with global agreements.

“This narrative aims to prioritize health in COP28’s climate actions, recognizing health as the human face of climate change,” said the Ministry