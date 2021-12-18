Kenya launches journal on information sharing and intellectual dialogue

Kenya has launched its first ever journal with a mandate to promote knowledge and information sharing, intellectual dialogue, facilitates national, regional and international policy formulation in the field of education, sciences, culture and communication and information.

The journal launched Friday by the Kenya National Commission for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (KNATCOM).

Ministry of Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha, in a speech read on his behalf by Dr. Joyce Kinyanjui of the Ministry of Education at Nairobi hotel said that the journal will act as a catalyst for knowledge sharing and clearing house for information for it is a powerful tool and a platform for sharing great ideas from the education sector.

The CS noted that the Ministry of Education recognizes the very important roles that KNATCOM plays in the achievement of the mandate of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in sciences, culture, education communication and information sectors in Kenya.

“UNESCO is renowned for its great contributions and efforts to build peace in minds of men and women not only in education but also in science, culture, communication and information sector,” said Magoha.

He added that UNESCO is the intellectual body of the United Nations (UN) fraternity, producing a variety of information for the advancement of peace, intellectual cooperation and sustainable developments.

Prof. Magoha recognized KNATCOM, as a multi-disciplinary agency, that has curved its niche in the dissemination and generation of new knowledge, to inform policy reforms, contextualize friends that are relevant to Kenya and establishment of relevant collaborations and partnerships to improve livelihoods of Kenyans.

The Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA) CEO, Rose Ngugi, noted that the journal could be one of the outlets that their researchers can use to disseminate more of the research that they do.

“We undertake quite a lot of research that has economic policy directions and the journal could be one of the outlets that our researchers can use,” said Ngugi.

Chair of the Board KNATCOM, Amatsimbi Misigo acknowledged UNESCO as a standard setter in the world, being one of the reasons for them to desire to lead in the venture of research, consultancy, and partnership and share their findings with the outside world.

Misigo thanked the Board for coming up with the idea of the journal and asked for the support for continuation and sustaining publication of the journal.