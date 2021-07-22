Kenya launches locally manufactured malaria rapid diagnostic test kits

President Uhuru Kenyatta has Thursday unveiled the first locally manufactured malaria rapid diagnostic kit at the KEMRI-Wellcome Trust Research Programme in Kilifi County.

The Head of State, who was taken on guided tour of the world renowned health research facility, also announced the attainment of World Health Organization (WHO) pre-qualification for the first locally manufactured malaria medicine.

1/2 President Uhuru Kenyatta has today unveiled the first locally manufactured malaria rapid diagnostic kit at the KEMRI-Wellcome Trust Research Programme in Kilifi County | @MOH_Kenya @ALMA_2030 @governorkingi pic.twitter.com/GPRH0vAJra — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) July 22, 2021

Earlier the president flagged-off the Kenya Malaria Army and unveiled the Kenya-Cuba Malaria Vector Control Programme.

The President, who is the current Chairperson of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA), also witnessed a demonstration on the use of Drones for mapping and outdoor spraying of malaria breeding sites.

2/3 The President, who is the current Chairperson of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA), also witnessed a demonstration on the use of Drones for mapping and outdoor spraying of malaria breeding sites. pic.twitter.com/oTBVVCPz3d — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) July 22, 2021

A single Drone is capable of spraying anti-malarial larvicides on 150 acres daily, a task that would take 10 days when done manually.

The Kenya Malaria Army is an initiative by ALMA to end the vector-borne disease on the continent by the year 2030.