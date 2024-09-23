Kenya launches “one tourist, one tree” initiative to boost conservation efforts

The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife has launched a groundbreaking initiative that will require every visitor to Kenya to plant a tree, aimed at boosting the country’s tree cover and positioning Kenya as a sustainable tourism destination.

The campaign, dubbed “One Tourist, One Tree,” encourages stakeholders and travellers to participate in tree-planting activities to help preserve and replenish Kenya’s rich biodiversity.

During the campaign’s activation in Kisumu County’s Kajulu Hills Forest, Tourism Principal Secretary John Ololtua emphasized the need to balance tourism development with conservation for a sustainable future.

“Tourism contributes 10% of our GDP and employs one in ten people globally, but it also accounts for about 8 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions. With global tourist arrivals projected to reach 1.8 billion by 2030, sustainable practices are critical to protect the natural and cultural assets that draw visitors,” said Ololtua.

The initiative aligns with Kenya’s national goal of increasing tree cover to 30 per cent by planting at least 15 billion trees by 2032.

The PS reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to reforestation, highlighting that traveller participation will be central to achieving this goal.

“Today, we call on every visitor to play their part in elevating Kenya’s status as a leading sustainable tourism destination in Africa. By planting a tree, each traveller will offset their carbon footprint while experiencing the beauty of our country,” added Ololtua.

The campaign will be implemented with the support of key stakeholders in the tourism industry, including hotels, tour operators, and community-based organizations.

Kisumu County CEC for Trade, Tourism, and Marketing, Farida Salim, expressed gratitude to the Ministry for marking Tourism Week and World Tourism Day in Kisumu.

“Kajulu Forest, with its rich biodiversity and indigenous trees, is set to become a focal point for eco-tourism in the Western Tourism Circuit,” she said.

The initiative also supports local communities by encouraging the transition to clean energy solutions, reducing dependence on charcoal and deforestation.

County policies will reinforce the commitment to sustainable travel, urging travellers to participate in these eco-friendly initiatives.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) CEO June Chepkemei praised the initiative, noting that it aligns with efforts to market Kenya as a responsible and sustainable tourism destination.

She commended the Kajulu Community Forest Association for its role in preserving the forest, which is rich in biodiversity.

“Kenya’s beauty lies in its natural landscapes and wildlife. By integrating sustainability into our tourism strategy, we are attracting environmentally conscious travellers while preserving our natural assets for future generations,” said Chepkemei.

The “One Tourist, One Tree” campaign is a key highlight of Kenya Tourism Week, leading up to World Tourism Day on September 27, 2024.

This year’s celebration, under the theme “Tourism and Peace,” will focus on the role tourism plays in fostering peace, unity, and cultural understanding.