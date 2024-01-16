Kenya launches Pearson Virtual Enterprise Test Centre

Kenyan nurses can now obtain international certification locally, eliminating the need to travel to India or South Africa for exams, addressing the rising demand for nursing skills globally. This following the launch of the Pearson Virtual Enterprise Test Centre in Nairobi, which is the second in Africa, after South Africa, for certifying and licensing of nursing professionals. Speaking at the launch the center the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign & Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi said that the center is an assessment provider in charge of the administration of the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) crucial test for nursing licensure across the USA, Canada and Australia.

“This development positions Kenyan nurses to contribute to the Diaspora, creating opportunities for increased remittances, Foreign Direct Investment, and fostering employment and enterprise development.” Said CS Mudavadi.

Present at the launch was Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha , Principal Secretary State Department for Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu , Principal Secretary State Department for Public Health & Professional Standards Mary Muthoni and Principal Secretary State Department for Labour & Skills Development Shadrack Mwadime among other leaders.

On her part Health CS said the center was a game-changer for nurses adding that the fully-equipped center significantly slashes exam costs by 50pc.