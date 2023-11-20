Kenya launches standard operating procedures to combat human trafficking

Social Protection Principal Secretary PS Joseph Motari says the launch marks a significant milestone in Kenya's ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking, demonstrating a united front in the fight against this global scourge.

In a major move aimed at combating human trafficking in Kenya, the Principal Secretary for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs Joseph Motari officially led the launch of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Investigating and Prosecuting Trafficking in Persons.

The PS said the launch marks a significant milestone in Kenya’s ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking, demonstrating a united front in the fight against this global scourge.

“I thank the Counter Trafficking in Persons Advisory Committee, as well as CIVIPOL and UNODC for their technical and financial support throughout the development process,” said Motari

The event was attended by key figures in the fight against human trafficking, including representatives from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI). Kennedy Nyaiyo, the Director of the Border Management Service, was also present, among others.