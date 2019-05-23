Kenya leads quest to host ACFTA secretariat

15

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Kenya’s fate to host the secretariat of Africa’s Free Trade zone will be known in August.

A team of African Union assessors who are currently in the country have given Nairobi thumbs up saying will retreat to write their recommendations.

The secretariat will be tasked with coordinating activities of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area which seeks to create the biggest borderless economic bloc in the world.

The Africa Continental Free Trade Area seeks to create a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of business persons and investments, and thus pave the way for accelerating the establishment of the Continental Customs Union and the African customs union.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

Signed by 52 of the 55 African countries, the Africa Continental Free Trade Area will create a Ksh300 trillion shillings free-trade zone.

Also Read  Local beekeepers locked out from accessing international markets

It also seeks to expand intra African trade through better harmonization and coordination of trade liberalization and facilitation regimes.

Also Read  Co-operative bank posts Ksh3.6b net profit in first quarter

Kenya is among six countries including Ethiopia, Ghana, Egypt, Senegal and Madagascar, who are bidding to host the Africa Continental Free Trade Area secretariat.

Kenya’s push to host the secretariat is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which today hosted the technical team from the Africa Union headquarters assessing all bidding countries.

Also Read  MKU to spend kshs 300million to harness ICT programs

The team is expected to write its report next month before the host country is announced in August.

Amb. Kamau says hosting the secretariat would cement Kenya’s role as a lead country in trade and multilateralism but it would also avail Africa the best venue and the best opportunity to grow free trade to its full potential.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Margaret Kalekye

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR