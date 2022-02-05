Kenya set to benefit  from life saving nuclear medicine

Kenya is among seven Africa countries set to benefit from life-saving nuclear medicine and radiotherapy an initiative of International Atomic Energy Agency.

This after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and African Union (AU) Friday agreed to renew and deepen their cooperation on the peaceful uses of nuclear technology to help address climate change, disease detection and treatment, food security and other development challenges in the continent of 1.2 billion people.

Practical arrangements extending cooperation first agreed in 2018 were signed during a meeting of IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat of the African Union Commission (AUC), the AU secretariat, on the sidelines of an AU heads of state summit in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

According to DG Grossi, the implementation of the initiative that is meant to help African countries tackle a severe shortage of potentially life-saving nuclear medicine and radiotherapy will start immediately in the following seven countries: Benin, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Niger, Malawi, Kenya, and Senegal.

“Around half of all cancer patients need radiotherapy, but only one in ten patients in low and middle -income countries can access treatment. The IAEA is creating a new initiative to change that by launching to help countries provide CancerCare for all”.

“Even relatively small investments setting up and operating a radiotherapy unit able to treat 500 patients per year can cost US$7.5 million will make a significant difference in a country’s capacity to offer adequate cancer care to its people” he added.

Under the new arrangements running until 2026, the IAEA and the AU will work together in the areas of human health and nutrition, food and agriculture, water and the environment, industrial applications of nuclear technology, energy planning and nuclear power, radiation safety and nuclear security.

“Nuclear science and technology can play a decisive role in helping countries in Africa and elsewhere tackle some of their most urgent problems and challenges. The AU’s regional expertise and reach will enable us to bring these benefits to many more people in Africa, in areas including cancer care, water management and food security,” said Director General Grossi.

Adding that: “Nuclear technology is also part of the solution to the climate emergency, both in mitigation and adaption.”

Kenya´s Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary represented President Kenyatta during the launch.

Held on World Cancer Day, the launch event was co-hosted by Senegal’s President Macky Sall, the incoming Chairperson of the African Union.

Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat of the African Union Commission (AUC) addressed the event, which was also attended by Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera.

Chairperson Faki said: “Harnessing nuclear applications in support of strengthening African health systems is an essential and tangible feature of the planned strategic partnership between the African Union and the IAEA.”

Since cooperation was established in 2018, the two organizations have jointly expanded the use of nuclear science and technology in Africa. For example, the IAEA provided technical leadership in the development and application of the Sterile Insect Technique (SIT) for use in the eradication of tsetse flies.

Tsetse flies can cause the ‘sleeping sickness’ disease in humans and wasting diseases in cattle, otherwise known as trypanosomiasis.

In the past months, the IAEA and AUC also cooperated to tackle COVID-19 through the Agency’s provision of Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) detection equipment and training on its use.