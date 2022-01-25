Kenya lifts ban on Dubai flights

Kenya has lifted the seven-day suspension on Dubai bound passenger flights after a two-week standoff with the UAE over Covid-19 certificates.

A report by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, says the suspension expired on Monday, January 24.

The ban issued on January 10, did not affect cargo flights which continued with normal operations.

Last week, Kenya and Dubai failed to reach a consensus again over the ban with Kenya insisting Dubai first lifts its ban on flights from Kenya, after which Nairobi would follow suit.

According to Foreign Affairs CS Rachel Omamo the talks were between her ministry, the ministry of health and officials from Dubai. Omamo was briefing the media on milestones made by the ministry in the last two years.

Last year, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority temporarily suspended all air transport services with inbound and transit passenger movements from Kenya claiming several passengers arriving from Nairobi tested positive for Covid-19, yet they had certificates showing they were negative.