Kenya lifts the mandatory public wearing of face masks

Two years after the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the Country the government has relaxed prevention protocols and lifted orders on mandatory wearing of face masks in open spaces. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe however maintains face masks will be required in indoor gatherings as well as public transport. And as Nancy Okware reports, the move has been informed by the low COVID-19 positivity rate recorded in the past month as well as high uptake of vaccines. South Africa and most European Countries have also relaxed some of the COVID-19 prevention measures.

