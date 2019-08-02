Kenya Lionesses intensify preparations ahead of RWC 2019

Written By: Kennedy Langat
The national women’s rugby team ‘Kenya Lionesses’ has intensified their preparations for the forthcoming 2021 Rugby World Cup qualifiers set for 9th to 17TH of this month in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The lionesses who warmed up for the ties by beating Uganda Lady Cranes to retain Elgon Cup will face Madagascar on the 9th then face off with Uganda four days later and finish off their campaign against South Africa on the 17.

Head coach Felix Oloo will welcome back Sheila Chajira who has recovered from an ankle injury while Vivian Akumu and Naomi Amuguni are in line for their inaugural caps.

The winner of the four-nation tournament will qualify directly for the World Cup while the losing finalist will have a second attempt through the repechage.

The 2021 World cup finals will be held New Zealand.

