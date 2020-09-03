Kenya listed among nine countries to visit by Forbes

Kenya has been listed among nine countries open for tourism and business travel, despite the effects of COVID- 19.

Forbes Magazine listed Kenya among eight other countries that include Mexico, Turkey, Maldives, and Dubai, citing the ‘fairly good’ COVID-19 trend in the country.

Of the many considerations that the researchers took into account in listing Countries, Kenya remained a favourable choice of destination despite the ongoing global pandemic due to its lenient entry requirements.

International passenger flights resumed operations on August 1st in measures President Uhuru Kenyatta said are aimed at cushioning the aviation and tourism sector that is worst affected since March when the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country.

The current drop in cases of infections has also placed the country in a favourable position.

“It’s interesting to note that Kenya restarted international flights to and from the country on August 1st and since then case numbers have steadily decreased,” reads the article by the Forbes Magazine published Thursday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta last month had said that the tourism sector which was worst hit by the pandemic, economic effects is now on a recovery path.

Speaking during a video link with Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Najib Balala, Narok Governor Samuel Ole Tunai and the Magical Kenya Ambassador and Marathoner, Eliud Kipchoge in Maasai Mara, the Head of State exuded confidence of better times ahead.

“All those who have always longed for an opportunity to travel, this is your opportunity,” he said.

President Kenyatta encouraged Kenyans not to shy away from travelling around the country, saying that the government’s aim is to revitalize the country’s economy, particularly the tourism sector.

In a statement issued, Wednesday, the Ministry of Health announced that 178 more people tested positive, from a sample size of 3,474, bringing to 34, 493 the number of confirmed positive cases.

Four more patients unfortunately succumbed to COVID-19 raising the country’s death toll to 581.