Kenya Livestock Commercialization Project (KeLCoP) launched in Trans-Nzoia

The Government and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Heifer International have launched a Ksh 9.6 billion livestock commercialisation project in Trans Nzoia.

County Director for Livestock Bashar Elmi said the pilot project targeting 10 counties main objective is to increase rural small scale farmer’s income, food and nutritional security.

“The project has three components including climate smart production enhancement for small livestock, support for livestock market development, policy making and capacity development,” Bashar said.

He was speaking during a workshop for Livestock Production Officers and stakeholders at a hotel in Kitale.

The target counties include Trans-Nzoia, Baringo, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Bungoma, Siaya, Nakuru, Busia, Kakamega and Marsabit counties.

He said the six year project targets four value chains including small ruminant sheep, goat meat and dairy goat, local improved breed poultry, bee keeping and rabbit production value chains which have potential to provide productive employment and food security to women and youths in the targeted counties.

Trans-Nzoia County Commissioner Sam Ojwang said the actualisation of the project has come at the right time for the farmers in the county since it would boost the diversification programme that encourages farmers to end over-dependence on maize production.

Ojwanga committed to ensure his office would work closely with the county government of Trans-Nzoia livestock department to guarantee prudent use of the funds in order to benefit livestock farmers in the county.

“For effective coordination, we have resolved to cascade the sensitisation programme to the sub counties level by involving the National government administration officers and the County administration team down to the wards,” Commissioner Ojwang said.