Kenya logs 76 covid cases, zero covid-related deaths

According to the Ministry of Health, there have been zero deaths within the last 24 hours as a result of COVID-19 in Kenya.

The disclosure indicates an improving situation in the country since the pandemic struck early last year.

While issuing the covid-19 situation update Friday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutaho Kagwe noted that “no death has been reported in the last 24 hours. The cumulative fatalities still remain at 5,296.”

Better still, 46 patients are said to have recovered from the disease with 32 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 14 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“Total recoveries now stand at 247,202 of whom 199,683 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,519 are from various health facilities countrywide.” The ministry stated

In the meantime, the ministry announced that 76 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 6,267 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 1.2%.

“From the cases 71 are Kenyans and 5 foreigners. 42 males and 34 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old infant while the oldest is 100 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 253,737 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,730,639.”

According to the latest figures, a total of 422 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,143 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 33 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 19 of whom are on ventilatory support and 14 on supplemental oxygen.

“No patient is under observation. Another 113 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 111 of them in the general wards. Two patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).” MOH said