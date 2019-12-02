Kenya lose 3-1 to Zimbabwe in Copa Coca Cola opening match

Kenya kicked off her COPA Coca Cola Africa title defence on a sour note losing 3-1 to Zimbabwe in their opening match at the Mpesa Foundation Academy in Thika.

Zimbabwe went ahead in the 31st minute through Luke Musiriki’s goal, before Kenya equalized through Captain Marcus Odhiambo at the stroke of Half time.

Musikiri scored two more goals for his team in the 51st and 58th minutes to give Zimbabwe a perfect start in the continental event.

Kenya will face Mozambique in their second game of the group while Zimbabwe take on Mozambique.

The event has attracted 12 counties from across Africa including Tanzania, South Africa, Zambia, Ethiopia, Namibia, Uganda, Burkina Faso, Angola and Botswana.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed who was accompanied by Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha and Prof. Margret Kobia from Youth and Gender docket said the continental event will give youths a platform to showcase their talents.