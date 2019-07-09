Kenya loses bid to host African Continental Free Trade Area secretariat

25

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Kenya has lost the bid to host the African Continental Free Trade Area secretariat to the West African nation of Ghana.

Kenya had offered free office space for the secretariat and pay for other amenities during a meeting with AU’s evaluators in May this year.

In settling for Ghana the review committee said though Nairobi had superior amenities and extensive experience in hosting major global meetings, Ghana was favored to enhance regional balance since the African Union headquarters are based in neighboring Ethiopia which borders Kenya to the North.

Also Read  Experts call for biometric authentication to curb online fraud

The review committee made the announcement following the African Union Heads of State summit held in Niger over the weekend.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

Kenya which was bidding against Ethiopia, Egypt, Madagascar, Senegal, and the kingdom of Eswatini had offered to accommodate the secretariat in prime locations while offering staff working for the secretariat diplomatic treatment.

Also Read  Equity bank named most socially responsible Bank in Africa

The secretariat will be in charge of coordinating and implementing the agreement by member states. 52 African nations have already signed the agreement to form a single market.

Also Read  Premier Sacco chairman urges Kenyans to change saving patterns

Following the announcement Ghanaian President Nana Akufo pledged to give donate 1 billion to the African Union to support various activities of the secretariat.

Kenya was one of the first countries to ratify the free trade area agreement that seeks to create the largest trading bloc in the world. The bloc seeks to eliminate intra Africa trade barriers.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR