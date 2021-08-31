Kenya loses six more to Covid-19 as 565 test positive

Kenya recorded 565 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from a sample size of 4,494 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity rate to 12.6%.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 235,863 from a total of 2,371, 571 cumulative tests conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 554 are Kenyans while 11 are foreigners with 292 being females while 273 are males.

The youngest is an 11-month-old baby while the oldest is 95 years.

The distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (45), 10-19 years (66), 20-29 years (85), 30-39 (111), 40-49 (96), 50-59 (56), 60 years and above (106).

Today 1,280 patients have recovered from the disease with 1,062 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 218 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 223,637 of whom 181,238 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 42,399 are from various health facilities countrywide.

6 patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them in the last one 24 hours while five are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the month of August 2021.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,726.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (0), 40-49 years (0), 50-59 years (3), 60 years and above (3).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (57), 10-19 years (36), 20-29 (131), 30-39 years (351), 40-49 years (559), 50-59 years (919), 60 years and above (2,673).

A total of 1,898 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,037 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 160 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 103 of whom are on ventilatory support and 53 on supplemental oxygen. 4 patients are under observation.

Another 807 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 736 of them in general wards and 71 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 157, Kiambu 95, Nakuru 73, Uasin Gishu 35, Murang’a 27, Kisumu 25, Turkana 20, Nyandarua 17, Garissa 14, Narok 12, Kakamega 10, Lamu 10, Kitui 9, Kajiado 8, Makueni 7, Nyeri 7, Marsabit 6, Tharaka Nithi 5, Mombasa 5, Homa Bay 4, Siaya 4, Machakos 3, Meru 3, Baringo 2, Taita Taveta 1, Tana River 1, Bungoma 1, Migori 1, Busia 1, Kisii 1 and Vihiga 1.

Vaccination

As of August 30th, 2021, a total of 2,773,239 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.

Of these, the total first doses are 1,968,656 while the second doses are 804,583.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 40.9% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.95%.

The uptake of the second dose by priority groups is as follows: others 240,646, aged 58 years and above 239,808, health workers 134,150, teachers 122,602 while security officers are at 67,377.