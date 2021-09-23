Kenya loses to Mozambique to exit  FIBAAfrobasket

by Bernard Okumu

 

 

The national women’s basketball team lost 50-72 to Mozambique in the round of 16 clash at the ongoing FIBA Afrobasketball women’s championship in Younde, Cameroon.

Kenya required a win to progress to the quarter finals but found the going tough losing the four quarters  12-24,  11-17,  10-16 and 17-15.

 

Kenya set up Mozambique clash after finishing second in its group where it registered a loss against hosts Cameroon and a win over  Cape Verde.

The win matches Mozambique against Senegal in one of the last eight matches on card. Hosts Cameroon  play  Egypt while 2017 and 2019 champions Nigeria are against Ivory Coast, Mali will play Angola.

 

Kenya failed their 1993 showing where they reached the finals in Senegal.

 

The quarter finals are scheduled to begin Thursday while the semis will follow a day later. The 12 team tournament will culminate with the final on Sunday September 26th.

Kenya’s best showing at the games was at the 1993 edition where they finished second to hosts Senegal.

  

