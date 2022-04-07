Kenya marathon team for Oregon and Birmingham named

Athletics Kenya has named marathoners set to represent the country at the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games slated for later this year.

The World Athletics Championships will be held from 15th – 24th July 2022 at the Eugene, Oregon, United States of America while the Commonwealth Games are scheduled for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.

Oregon team will be led by World marathon women’s defending champion Ruth Chepng’etich and two-time World Half Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor.

Besides Kamworor,the men’s team has 2019 Chicago Marathon champion Lawrence Cherono,Barnabas Kiptum and the 2017 World marathon men’s champion Geoffrey Kirui who has been on put on standby.

Chepng’etich, on the other hand will team up with the newly crowned Paris Marathon champion Judith Jeptum and Maureen Chepkemoi while Angela Tanui is a reserve.

Philemon Kacheran, Erick Kiptanui, Jonathan Korir, Michael Githai (Reserve) have been named in the mens marathon team for the Commonwealth Games while the female team has will be represented by Margaret Wangari,

Purity Changwony,Stella Barsosio and Viola Cheptoo Lagat (Reserve)

According to AK President Jackson Tuwei,the trials for the World Athletics Championships will be held on June 24 to 25 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani while those for Commonwealth Games trials will be staged on May 20 to 21 at the same venue.

The first two athletes to cross the line during the trials will automatically be selected. The third athlete will be determined by a panel of selectors.