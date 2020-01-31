Kenya ordered to participate in maritime dispute case at ICJ

The High Court has ordered the government to participate in the Kenya-Somalia maritime dispute set for hearing at the International Court of Justice-ICJ.

A three-judge bench comprising of Justices Kanyi Kimondo, Robert Limo and Anthony Mrima ruled that Kenya is a signatory of and a party to the United Nations Charter and is therefore bound to participate in any proceedings lodged against it at the International Court of Justice.

The three judge bench dismissed the petition by 19 Kenyans and the foundation for Dialogue Limited on grounds it lacks jurisdiction.

In the case, the petitioners wanted the court to declare that Kenya International Boundaries Office’s participation in the Somali vs Kenya case as unconstitutional.

They further wanted the court to stop the Kenya government from participating in the case.

Meanwhile the high court has declined to dismiss a petition lodged by beer distributors accusing EABL of attempting to edge its competitors out of business.

In a ruling by Justice Grace Nzioka, the petition will be heard by the judge currently hearing a similar case between EABL and Keroche Breweries Limited.

Beer distributors and EABL and locked in a dispute over the use of brown beer bottles with EABL been accused of plotting to drive Keroche out of business.

Finally in Mombasa an Italian national in the construction business has been charged with 5 counts of tax evasion amounting to 79million shillings.

Tony Rosafio and his firm Smoky Hill Limited are accused of planning to defraud the Government. He denied the charge and was released on a 1 million shillings cash bail with a Kenyan surety.

The case will be mentioned on 18th February 2020.