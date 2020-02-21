Kenya marked improvement in second CAADP Biennial Report

Kenya is among countries that have shown marked improvement in implementing the 2014 Malabo Declaration on Accelerated Agricultural Growth and Transformation for Shared Prosperity and Improved Livelihoods.

In the recently released 2019 Africa Agriculture Transformation Scorecard during the African Union Heads of State Summit, Kenya scored 4.88 up from the 2018 Biennial Review in which the country scored 2.88.

The scorecard was mooted in 2014 when African countries agreed to a peer review every two years on a score of 0 to 10 with the benchmark set at 6.66. While Kenya is still below the benchmark, the report indicates that she is on track.

In the review, only four countries; Rwanda, Morocco, Mali and Ghana obtained and surpassed the benchmark of 6.66 and are on-track toward achieving the commitments of the Malabo Declaration by 2025.

The countries scored; Rwanda (7.24), Morocco (6.96), Mali (6.82) and Ghana (6.67).

“From these results, Rwanda is once again, as was the case in 2017, the 2019 best-performing country in implementing the seven commitments of the June 2014 Malabo Declaration on Accelerated Agricultural Growth and Transformation for Shared prosperity and Improved Livelihoods,” says the report signed by the Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture, Josefa Sacko and the AUDA-Nepad CEO Dr Ibrahim Mayaki.

According to the report, out of the forty-nine Member States of the African Union that reported on progress in implementing the Malabo declaration during the 2019 biennial review cycle, only four are on-track towards achieving the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program (CAADP) Malabo commitments by 2025.

“The average score for the whole of Africa, based on the 49 country reports, is 4.03, which indicates that the continent is again not on-track towards meeting the Malabo commitments by 2025”.

Rwanda and Tanzania are on track to achieving the first commitment on recommitment to the Principles and Values of the CAADP Process.

On commitment to Enhancing Investment Finance in Agriculture, only four countries Burundi, Burkina Faso, Mali and Mauritania have met the target of increasing the budgetary allocation to the agriculture sector to 10%, however, this is a drop from the initial 10 countries that had achieved and surpassed the commitment that was passed by heads of state during the Maputo Declaration of 2003.

The African Union Commission is appealing to member states to recommit to increasing public investments in agriculture. “They must enhance access to and use of financial services by smallholder farmers and rural households who would in turn increase investments in the agricultural sector as they are the largest and important segment of players in agricultural value chains,” says the report.

Only Uganda is on track to realizing the commitment to ending hunger in Africa by 2025, through accelerating agricultural growth, reduction in Post-Harvest Losses, increasing agricultural productivity and improving the nutritional status in Africa.

Nine Member States out of 49 that reported are on-track including; Benin, Burundi, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Mali, Morocco, Rwanda, Sierra Leone and Tunisia are on track to Halving Poverty through Agriculture by 2025.

Member states have been urged to carry out more surveys to generate data for indicators on women and youth engagement in agricultural value chains in order to effectively report on the commitment on Boosting Intra-African Trade in Agriculture Commodities and Services.

Burundi, Cabo Verde, Ethiopia, Ghana, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tunisia, and Uganda are on-track to achieve the commitment to enhancing resilience to climate variability.

Burkina Faso, Benin, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Morocco, Niger, Rwanda, Uganda, Zambia are on track to realizing the commitment on Enhancing Mutual Accountability for Actions and Results.