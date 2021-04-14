Kenya marks 100 last days to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Kenya joined the world in marking the last 100 days before the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony in the Japanese City.
The day was marked with a launch event at the Nairobi National Museum, with Team
Kenya athletes joined by the Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amb. Dr. Amina Mohamed and
President of Olympics Kenya, Dr. Paul Tergat, where they unveiled the hashtag for the
rallying call to support Team Kenya heading into Tokyo; #YouAreTheReason.
In addition, the CS also unveiled Team Kenya’s official website, a hub that will be a one-
stop shop for all Team Kenya news about the Olympics, stories and schedules. The site can be accessed on teamkenya.or.ke.
Kenya is a key member of the Olympic Family, having participated in the Olympic Games
record 14 editions with impressive performances, including finishing 15th of the 205
participation NOCs on the medal table and second to the US in track and field medals during
the last edition of the quadrennial event.
Tokyo City holds a very special place in Kenya’s Olympic journey as it won its first Olympic
Medal in 1964 in Tokyo when it competed at the Summer Olympics for the first time as an
independent country. Then, Kenya took 37 competitors, all men. Wilson Kiprugut won the
nation’s first ever Olympic medal.
It is worth noting that Kenya had participated in the Olympics since 1954.
57 years ago, now since that first Olympic medal, most Kenyans have since found several
reasons to play sport, cheer and celebrate our successes over the years.
In the Olympics of 1968, we saw the first batch of women represent Kenya at the Olympics.
As we count down 100 days to Tokyo 2020 Games, Kenya is going to the Olympics perhaps
as a leading African country to have a 50/50 gender inclusion at the Games.
Speaking while launching this key milestone to the Olympics, the Cabinet Secretary, Amb.
Dr. Amina Mohamed noted that the Olympics and our Kenyan athletes, in particular, have
several characteristics represented in all its citizens. “Our athletes take inspiration from
Kenya’s unique strengths as country through its beauty and people, beautiful landscapes
and game reserves, our rich culture and lately, our fight against the pandemic that’s driven
by our competitiveness and sacrifice of all our athletes”, she remarked.
Appreciating the sheer hardwork athletes put in for Kenya, the CS acknowledged the fact
that athletes wake up early to train for their respective sports – working hard towards their
ultimate goal of competing on the world stage, at the same time complimented by different
individuals waking up to start their days from work, school, farm, doctors, nurses, police,
children and all. This attitude shows the sheer determination with which our Olympic
athletes greet each new day. 100 days until Tokyo – a mere representation of a bucket of
50M plus Kenyans waking up to make the day worth counting.
As a result, she reaffirmed the Government’s and Kenyans continued commitment to our
athletes during this important and key date to the Olympics- that every athlete has their
own reasons to compete and hope to be selected to represent team Kenya one day but
once selected they represent the flag.
With this in mind, the reason Kenyans work hard every day is for the country, people, family,
friends, children.
There is, therefore, much better reason, in these 100 days, to Tokyo 2020 Olympics today
to say that the athletes, the people of Kenya and generations to come join in our Tokyo
2020 Olympics campaign slogan: #YouAreTheReason
This all-encompassing campaign slogan, the CS declared, would continue running beyond
the Olympics to create a movement of young people, young adults and everyone else to
both make our athletes feel the support of all in the country in the shared beauty of
sports as a uniting factor in this country.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Chief de mission, Mr. Waithaka Kioni expressed satisfaction with
the ongoing preparations of the Team in Bubble Camps and elsewhere despite the Covid-
19 pandemic challenges. He thanked the government for facilitating the vaccination of all
the athletes and their handlers, especially the CS assurance that the second dose of the
vaccine will be administered in time before departure to the Games.