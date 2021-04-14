Kenya marks 100 last days to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Kenya joined the world in marking the last 100 days before the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony in the Japanese City.

The day was marked with a launch event at the Nairobi National Museum, with Team

Kenya athletes joined by the Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amb. Dr. Amina Mohamed and

President of Olympics Kenya, Dr. Paul Tergat, where they unveiled the hashtag for the

rallying call to support Team Kenya heading into Tokyo; #YouAreTheReason.

In addition, the CS also unveiled Team Kenya’s official website, a hub that will be a one-

stop shop for all Team Kenya news about the Olympics, stories and schedules. The site can be accessed on teamkenya.or.ke.

Kenya is a key member of the Olympic Family, having participated in the Olympic Games

record 14 editions with impressive performances, including finishing 15th of the 205

participation NOCs on the medal table and second to the US in track and field medals during

the last edition of the quadrennial event.

Tokyo City holds a very special place in Kenya’s Olympic journey as it won its first Olympic

Medal in 1964 in Tokyo when it competed at the Summer Olympics for the first time as an

independent country. Then, Kenya took 37 competitors, all men. Wilson Kiprugut won the

nation’s first ever Olympic medal.

It is worth noting that Kenya had participated in the Olympics since 1954.

57 years ago, now since that first Olympic medal, most Kenyans have since found several

reasons to play sport, cheer and celebrate our successes over the years.

In the Olympics of 1968, we saw the first batch of women represent Kenya at the Olympics.

As we count down 100 days to Tokyo 2020 Games, Kenya is going to the Olympics perhaps

as a leading African country to have a 50/50 gender inclusion at the Games.

Speaking while launching this key milestone to the Olympics, the Cabinet Secretary, Amb.

Dr. Amina Mohamed noted that the Olympics and our Kenyan athletes, in particular, have

several characteristics represented in all its citizens. “Our athletes take inspiration from

Kenya’s unique strengths as country through its beauty and people, beautiful landscapes

and game reserves, our rich culture and lately, our fight against the pandemic that’s driven

by our competitiveness and sacrifice of all our athletes”, she remarked.

Appreciating the sheer hardwork athletes put in for Kenya, the CS acknowledged the fact

that athletes wake up early to train for their respective sports – working hard towards their

ultimate goal of competing on the world stage, at the same time complimented by different

individuals waking up to start their days from work, school, farm, doctors, nurses, police,

children and all. This attitude shows the sheer determination with which our Olympic

athletes greet each new day. 100 days until Tokyo – a mere representation of a bucket of

50M plus Kenyans waking up to make the day worth counting.

As a result, she reaffirmed the Government’s and Kenyans continued commitment to our

athletes during this important and key date to the Olympics- that every athlete has their

own reasons to compete and hope to be selected to represent team Kenya one day but

once selected they represent the flag.

With this in mind, the reason Kenyans work hard every day is for the country, people, family,

friends, children.

There is, therefore, much better reason, in these 100 days, to Tokyo 2020 Olympics today

to say that the athletes, the people of Kenya and generations to come join in our Tokyo

2020 Olympics campaign slogan: #YouAreTheReason

This all-encompassing campaign slogan, the CS declared, would continue running beyond

the Olympics to create a movement of young people, young adults and everyone else to

both make our athletes feel the support of all in the country in the shared beauty of

sports as a uniting factor in this country.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Chief de mission, Mr. Waithaka Kioni expressed satisfaction with

the ongoing preparations of the Team in Bubble Camps and elsewhere despite the Covid-

19 pandemic challenges. He thanked the government for facilitating the vaccination of all

the athletes and their handlers, especially the CS assurance that the second dose of the

vaccine will be administered in time before departure to the Games.

