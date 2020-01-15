Kenya marks 1st anniversary of DusitD2 complex attack

Kenya is marking the first anniversary of DusitD2 Hotel Complex terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 21 people.
The United States which lost a citizen in the attack has reiterated its commitment to help Kenya defeat terrorism.
Speaking after paying a courtesy call on Narok Governor Samuel Ole Tunai, US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter said they will help Kenya sustain and win the fight against Al-Shabaab militants.
The US further committed to continue training, sharing information, and fighting side by side with Kenya to defeat the terrorist organization that is linked to Al-Qaeda.
