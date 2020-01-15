Kenya marks 1st anniversary of DusitD2 complex attack

Written By: Serfine Achieng
Kenya is marking the first anniversary of DusitD2 Hotel Complex terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 21 people.
The United States which lost a citizen in the attack has reiterated its commitment to help Kenya defeat terrorism.

Speaking after paying a courtesy call on Narok Governor Samuel Ole Tunai, US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter said they will help Kenya sustain and win the fight against Al-Shabaab militants.

The US further committed to continue training, sharing information, and fighting side by side with Kenya to defeat the terrorist organization that is linked to Al-Qaeda.

