Kenya marks malaria day with mass nets distribution

The government has launched a campaign to distribute 15.7 million insecticide-treated mosquito nets in 27 high malaria burden regions, as Kenya joined the world in Marking World Malaria Day Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Health, the 8 billion shilling campaign targeting to benefit 25 million Kenyans will kick off from the 30th of April to 31st July this year.

The ministry says significant efforts towards reducing Malaria infections have been made with Kenya now recording 2.4 percent drop in Malaria prevalence since 2015.

The Lake region which bears the highest disease burden has reduced its prevalence rate from 27% to 19%.

The Coast region has also seen a drop in prevalence rates from 8% to 4.5%.