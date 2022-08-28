Kenya marks the 12th anniversary of promulgation of Constitution

Various Kenyan professionals in partnership with the law society of Kenya have called on the incoming regime to maintain fidelity to the constitution and the rule of law.

During celebrations to mark the 12th Anniversary on Saturday since the promulgation of the 2010 constitution of Kenya, the professionals led by lawyer Mwaura Kabata said though there are positive achievements, wanton disregard of law, court orders and constitutionalism remain hurdles in the quest to serve Kenyans under constitutional dispensation.

The Law Society of Kenya says a lot has been achieved such as rights and fundamental freedoms that previously were overlooked.

LSK who partnered with other professionals including Kenya Christians Professional Forum, Kenya National Union of Teachers, Kenya National Union of Nurses among others to take stock of the pitfalls, gains and way forward says it is paramount to measure whether the common mwananchi has benefited from the gains of the constitution dispensation.

The professionals say the incoming government should pay attention to the aspirations of the constitution.

The anniversary which comes 18 days after the general election, expectations remain high of the verdict of the Supreme Court.

The professionals have at the same time hailed the public, politicians and the religious leaders for the peace that prevailed during the electioneering period.