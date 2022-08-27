Kenya marks the 12th anniversary of promulgation of the Constitution

Various Kenyan professionals in partnership with the Law Society of Kenya have called on the incoming regime to maintain fidelity to the constitution and the rule of law. During celebrations to mark the 12th Anniversary since the promulgation of the 2010 constitution of Kenya, the professionals led by lawyer Mwaura Kabata said though there are positive achievements, wanton disregard of law, court orders and constitutionalism remain hurdles in the quest to serve Kenyans under constitutional dispensation.

  

