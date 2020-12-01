Kenya Marks World Aids Day

Kenya joins the rest of the world in marking the World Aids Day, under the theme ‘Komesha HIV na COVID-19’ #Tuwajibike’.

On this day, partners and stakeholders are expected to join hands to support the Governments efforts towards preventing the spread of HIV and COVID-19.

The National theme was derived from the 2020 World AIDS Day Global theme; “Global Solidarity, Shared Responsibility”.

The theme underscores the significance of individuals, countries and the global community uniting in taking responsibility to address HIV and AIDS amidst the growing list of challenges derailing ongoing global efforts today including the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World AIDS Day is set aside for partners globally to unite, renew commitment and show support for People Living with HIV and AIDS as well as remember those who have died from AIDS related illness.

This year’s World AIDS Day, the 32nd edition since its inception will be commemorated under the new unprecedented norm occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic which is threatening to erode gains made against AIDS over years. A recent study by UNAIDS warned of retrogression in Sub Saharan Africa caused by COVID-19.

The report noted further that the global AIDS response could be set back by 10 years or more if the COVID-19 disrupts HIV services, a situation partners are determined to avoid. Like her peers in the region, Kenya is racing against time to attain the ambitious global 90:90:90 targets as it ushers in a defining decade that the global community is determined to attain in ending AIDS as a public health threat by the year 2030.

Thus the 2020 World AIDS Day provides an opportunity for stakeholders and partners drawn from different sectors to re-think strategies, re-imagine systems and devise new innovative ways to combat the two pandemics while ensuring that gains made against HIV are safeguarded.

Under the stewardship of the National AIDS Control Council plans are underway to ensure national and county events are held in a community set up while ensuring adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. Breaking from the norm the event shall thus focus more on vulnerable households of People Living with HIV and AIDS, Orphans and Vulnerable Children, Care givers, Adolescents and Young People including pregnant and breastfeeding adolescent girls and young women, Key Populations and Persons with Disability.

The National event will be held in Kajiado County where Health Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe is expected to be The Chief Guest. A similar high profile event will be held in Nyamira County to be graced by Health PS Susan Momanyi. Counties shall mark the event at different venues. It’s expected that The Kenya AIDS Strategic Framework 2 and other documents will be launched today.

Kenya hopes for a scientific breakthrough in finding preventive methods that would reduce HIV infection by 35%.

The Kenya Medical Research Institute is working with international organizations to study the use of Dapivirine ring which is the first topical HIV prevention method to be submitted for regulatory approval and Antibody Mediated Prevention.

According to Beatrice Nyagol, a researcher with the Kenya Medical Research Institute Should the two studies be approved, HIV/ AIDS will no longer be a threat in the country.

HIV was first reported in Kenya in 1984 and while major strides have been made to reduce transmission of the disease, HIV /AIDS continues to be among disease that continues to put pressure on the healthcare system and the economy at large. Homa Bay, Kisumu, Siaya, Migori and Busia counties are leading in the prevalence rate in the country.