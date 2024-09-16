Kenya marks World Ozone Day with renewed commitment to climate action

Kenya joined the world on Monday in celebrating World Ozone Day, marking the significant achievements of the Montreal Protocol and its ongoing role in combating climate change.

This year’s celebration highlighted the broader environmental impact of the protocol, which has been instrumental in the protection and restoration of the ozone layer for over 35 years.

The Montreal Protocol, signed in 1987, has successfully phased out ozone-depleting substances such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), which not only harm the ozone layer but also contribute to global warming.

Over the years, this agreement has evolved into one of the most effective global partnerships for environmental protection.

In his speech during the event, Aden Duale, Cabinet Secretary of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry, acknowledged the protocol’s dual impact.

“Today, we not only celebrate the restoration of the ozone layer but also recognize how the Montreal Protocol has become a powerful tool in reducing greenhouse gases and combating climate change,” he said.

Kenya has been a key player in implementing the Montreal Protocol. The country has made great strides in phasing out ozone-depleting substances and is on track to meet the Kigali Amendment targets, which focus on reducing HFCs.

“Kenya takes pride in being fully compliant with the phase-out obligations of hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and is on course to meet the 67.5 per cent reduction target by 2025,” he added.

While celebrating these achievements, the Minister highlighted the challenges Africa faces due to climate change, including extreme weather events, droughts, and food insecurity.

He urged the international community to continue investing in innovative technologies and partnerships that would accelerate climate action, particularly in the cooling and refrigeration sectors, which are rapidly growing across the continent.

World Ozone Day also provided an opportunity to educate the public about the effects of ozone depletion and the importance of energy efficiency in cooling systems.

The Kenyan government has implemented policies aimed at adopting low Global Warming Potential (GWP) alternatives and enhancing the regulation of imports and exports of controlled substances through licensing systems.

The Minister expressed appreciation for Kenya’s long-standing partnerships, especially with the German Development Cooperation (GIZ), which supported the country’s National Cooling Action Plan (2023–2027).

This plan aims to train over 1,000 Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (RAC) service technicians on safe practices and educate customs officers on control measures for ozone-depleting substances.

In his closing remarks, the Minister emphasized the importance of collaboration, scientific guidance, and shared purpose in overcoming environmental challenges.

“The Montreal Protocol is a beacon of hope that shows us how cooperation can solve even the most daunting challenges,” he said.

He called for the involvement of women, youth, and citizen alliances in driving consumer demand for green technologies and a sustainable future.

The Minister concluded with optimism, expressing confidence that through continued dedication and cooperation, Kenya will leave a lasting legacy for future generations in the fight against climate change and the protection of the ozone layer.