Kenya Meat Commission relaunched

President Uhuru Kenyatta will preside over the re-opening of Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) after months of refurbishment by the Kenya Defence Forces.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma had indicated that robust business process systems had been put in place to cater for the needs of livestock farmers as well as the general public.

HE Hon Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya has officially opened the KMC Landhies Depot. We are ready for business. pic.twitter.com/S0ooDc3cRA — Kenya Defence Forces (@kdfinfo) May 24, 2021

KMC was transferred to the Ministry of Defence in September 2020 by an Executive order of the President.

The transfer mandated KDF to restore infrastructure and develop an ambitious business plan to spur social economic growth and accelerate realization of food security.

The new KMC is now expected to respond to the needs of the industry stakeholders, including paying outstanding debts and effecting proactive components of income generation for the exchequer.