Kenya Meat Commission relaunched

Written By: Christine Muchira/Asha Hamisi

President Uhuru Kenyatta will preside over the re-opening of Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) after months of refurbishment by the Kenya Defence Forces.  

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma had indicated that robust business process systems had been put in place to cater for the needs of livestock farmers as well as the general public.

KMC was transferred to the Ministry of Defence in September 2020 by an Executive order of the President.

Also Read  Shipping line makes maiden trip as MV Northern Valence docks in Mombasa

The transfer mandated KDF to restore infrastructure and develop an ambitious business plan to spur social economic growth and accelerate realization of food security.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The new KMC is now expected to respond to the needs of the industry stakeholders, including paying outstanding debts and effecting proactive components of income generation for the exchequer.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Christine Muchira

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR