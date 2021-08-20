Kenya Medical Association decries Covid effects on expectant women

Kenya Medical Association – KMA has reiterated the advisory that pregnant and breastfeeding women should access the Covid 19 Vaccines.

According to KMA, the benefits of getting vaccinated outweigh the minimal risk of adverse maternal or fetal effects from the vaccines.

In a statement the association says data has demonstrated that pregnant women are more likely to have severe Covid disease, including the increased risk of ICU admission and death, especially those in the third trimester of pregnancy.

KMA noted: “Data has demonstrated that pregnant women are more likely to have severe Covid disease, including the increased risk of ICU admission and death, especially those in the third trimester of pregnancy, and that still birth and preterm birth is more likely compared to pregnant women without Covid 19. Pregnant women with underlying medical conditions are at a higher risk of severe illness” (KOGS 13th August 2021).

The Association in a statement says it has noted with great concern the steady increase of Covid 19 positive cases in pregnant women.

KMA is also concerned about the increase in reported cases of Covid 19 in our learning institutions which it says has led to school closures, absenteeism and a general state of anxiety in the education sector.

President Vice-President Secretary-General Assistant Secretary-General Treasurer-General Dr. Were Onyino. Dr. Amos Otara Dr. Simon Kigondu Dr. Diana Marion Dr. Supa Tunje KMA has urged the Ministry of Education in conjunction with the Ministry of Health to strictly enforce the implementation of the protocols for management of Covid 19 in schools.

KMA insists that all schools should have comprehensive, professionally managed healthcare systems in place, with proper referral mechanisms, and proper isolation facilities for suspected and confirmed Covid 19 cases.

“KMA members are available and willing to guide in this area, so that our schools remain safe places for learning.” Said the association.

While acknowledging the transport sector as a key pillar in the economy KMA noted that: “As our passenger services operate at full capacity, we are aware of the potential risk of increased infections, because of reduced social distancing.”

Urging that: “All passengers to strictly follow all the laid down procedures, with correct masking and use of hand sanitizer as key components. The transport sector managers should ensure the safety of all travelers by enforcing all laid down protocols.”

The association lauded the government efforts to procure vaccines for all citizens saying that these vaccines should be issued to as many health facilities as possible, public, private and faith based, to ensure increased access by the public.

“All Kenyans who qualify should present themselves for vaccination when the vaccines are made available.”

Reiterating their committed to collaborating and supporting all stake holders in the management of the pandemic, KMA urged that all public gatherings and public rallies should remain suspended until we attain at least 60% vaccination of the population.