Kenya receives 880,460 doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

Kenya has received 880,460 doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine Monday morning from United States of America as war against Covid-19 intensifies.

This is first shipment of 1.76 million doses donated by the United States via COVAX facility and is the first time that Moderna vaccines have been received in Kenya.

Moderna vaccine is the 2nd vaccine to be deployed in Kenya with Pfizer vaccine scheduled to be delivered in the country next month.

Speaking during a press briefing at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport – JKIA, Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache urged Kenyans to get vaccinated noting that all vaccines being deployed in the country are safe.

According to Mochache, all vaccines that have been deployed in Kenya have been approved by the World Health Organization – WHO.

The arrival of the Moderna vaccines will bolster the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign which is being led by the Ministry of Health (MoH), with support from World Health Organisation – WHO, United Nations Children’s Fund – UNICEF, Gavi among other partners.

First doses administered on Saturday were 13,050 while second doses were 794.

Cumulatively, 2,396,064 vaccines have so far been administered across the country as of Friday, August the 21st 2021.

Of these, total first doses are 1,615,687 while second doses are 780,377.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 48.3% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.9%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 234,919, Others 232,088, Health Workers 130,746, Teachers 117,793 while Security Officers are

at 64,831.

To reduce community transmission, the PS said the government has revised vaccination plan to ensure 10 Million people are vaccinated by end this year.

“Our target is 150,000 doses a day. We shall increase vaccination posts from 800 to 3000 and we will deploy one vaccine to a centre. We do not want to have cross mix of a vaccine” Said the PS.

Adding that Kenya has received freezers with the capacity for 3 million doses and 15 more freezers from American firm UPS will be coming in.