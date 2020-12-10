Kenya Morans Climbs 7 places in the global FIBA Rankings

The National Basketball Men’s team Kenya Morans, has moved seven spots up to number 115 in the world’s latest FIBA Rankings.

The team booked a ticket to the second leg of 2021 Afrobasket Championship qualifiers set for February next year after edging out Mozambique 79-62, in their final Group B game at the Kigali Arena in November.

Morans had suffered consecutive losses against Angola and Senegal, in what appeared to have dented their hopes of returning to Africa’s top men’s basketball contest since 1993.

South Sudan, coached by long-time NBA star and federation president Luol Deng, registered a rise of nine positions to their current rank of position 98, after their impressive campaign in Kigali tourney where they won two of their three games.

Globally United States of America maintained a firm grip on top spot, ahead of Spain at position 2, following a riveting second window of the FIBA Continental Cup Qualifiers.

The biggest drop in the FIBA World Ranking was suffered by Madagascar, who plummeted 30 places to number 124 after losing in the FIBA Afrobasket 2021 Qualifiers to Tunisia by 37 points, to Central African Republic by 26 and to Democratic Republic of Congo by 18.

National teams will return to action in February next year, with the last of three FIBA Continental Cup Qualifiers windows.

