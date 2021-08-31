Kenya Morans eliminated out of AfroBasket Championship

The national men’s basketball team Kenya Morans was bundled out of the AfroBasket Championship following a painful 60-58 defeat in the hands of South Sudan in their quarterfinal qualifier at the Kigali Arena.

The game was expected to be explosive and a close contest but it was South Sudan that started with momentum scoring 11 unanswered points before Bush Wamukota connected from beyond the arc to put Kenya on the scoreboard with four minutes to play.

Albert Odero netted game-high 18 points in a losing effort, Ongwae scored 13 points and matched game-high 10 rebounds while Ariel Okall scored his tournament-high 10 points and picked 8 rebounds that included a ferocious put-back.

Kenya was fighting for a podium finish during their first appearance at AfroBasket in almost three decades after staging a come back to Africa biggest championship after twenty eight years of absence.

South Sudan who are making their first appearance at the competition will now face defending champions Tunisia in the last eight on Thursday.

Meanwhile Morans will renew their rivalry with Senegal once again this year after both were pooled in Group D of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Kenya qualified for the World Cup qualifiers by virtue of playing at the current ongoing AfroBasket in Kigali, Rwanda.

In the draw for the road to FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 qualifiers conducted on Tuesday, Kenya are in Group D and will play Egypt, Democratic Republic of Congo and Senegal.